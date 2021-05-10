Steel companies’ deleveraging accelerates

State-owned SAIL shaved off gross debt by ₹16,150 crore in FY21, making it the second steel company after Tata Steel to carry out such an aggressive deleveraging of the balance sheet. The company’s gross debt, which typically excludes cash and cash equivalents, came down to about ₹35,330 crore at the end of FY21 compared with ₹51,481 crore at the end of FY20.

