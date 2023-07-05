Tata Steel: India steel demand to stay robust this fiscal yr2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Chandrasekaran said India remains an exception in the global steel arena, mainly due to robust government spending and vibrant consumption
NEW DELHI : Demand for steel in India is expected to remain robust this financial year with consumption growing in double digits on the back of infrastructure development, rapid urbanization and supportive policy reforms, Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
