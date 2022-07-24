Steel demand to rise 7-8% in Jul-Sep, no cut in 'growth' capex, says JSW Steel

Contrary to the earlier announcement of a reduction in the capex by ₹5,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore in the current fiscal, the Mumbai-based steel major said that there won't be any no ‘cut’ in its capex plans for the purpose of growth. Only discretionary and non-essential special projects have been calibrated till the market situation normalizes, the JSW Steel added.

