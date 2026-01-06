Steel Dynamics, SGH Make $8.8 Billion Bid for BlueScope

(Bloomberg) -- US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Limited made a joint A$13.14 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover offer for BlueScope Steel Ltd., helping the American company grow its presence in midwestern states.

SGH Limited, a Sydney-based company with interests in multiple industries, proposed acquiring Australia’s largest steelmaker at A$30 per share — a 23% premium to the most recent closing price — before selling its North American assets to Steel Dynamics Inc, according to a statement from BlueScope on Monday.

The takeover offer marks the latest move in a string of deals in the strategically important steel sector. BlueScope has long been viewed as a potential takeover target given the scale of its North American operations, which have only become a more attractive proposition since the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on steel to shield US producers.

BlueScope’s North American operations accounted for about 45% of revenue in the company’s 2025 annual report. It owns a steel mill in Ohio, about 80 miles from a Steel Dynamics-owned operation, as well as a building products business.

“This transaction is not a surprise — North American steel mills have eyed BlueScope’s North Star mill in Ohio as an attractive asset for a while,” analysts at Citigroup Inc wrote in a note Monday. “The challenge was separating the North American assets from the rest of the company.”

Steel Dynamics shares dropped as much as 3% in New York on Monday.

BlueScope also disclosed that it had previously rebuffed multiple takeover approaches, including when a separate Steel Dynamics-led consortium made two bids at $27.50 and $29.00 a share in late 2024.

In early 2025, Steel Dynamics, which is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, offered to acquire all of the Australian steelmaker, retain its North American operations, and distribute the other assets to BlueScope shareholders. That proposal valued the North America business at $24.00 per share and asserted the value of the remaining assets to be at least $9.00 per share, according to the statement.

“These approaches were rejected as they significantly undervalued BlueScope and its future prospects, and presented significant execution risk in relation to regulatory outcomes,” the company said. BlueScope is considering the most recent proposal, which is subject to numerous conditions in addition to regulatory approval, according to the statement.

