Steel Exchange India today informed the stock exchanges that it will hold a board meeting on 24 December to evaluate and explore corporate restructuring.

The various options for restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business by way of synergies, strategic value, unlocking investments in the identified organic and inorganic assets of the company for value creation to all stakeholders of the company.

On Monday, Steel Exchange India shares rose 5.07% to close at ₹136.80 apiece on NSE.

Steel Exchange India has been established in the field of iron and steel manufacturing and is the AP's largest private integrated steel plant.

