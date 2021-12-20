1 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 07:47 PM ISTLivemint
The various options for corporate restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business for value creation to all stakeholders of the company
Listen to this article
Steel Exchange India today informed the stock exchanges that it will hold a board meeting on 24 December to evaluate and explore corporate restructuring.
The various options for restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business by way of synergies, strategic value, unlocking investments in the identified organic and inorganic assets of the company for value creation to all stakeholders of the company.