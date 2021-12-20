Steel Exchange India to evaluate various options for corporate restructuring

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The various options for corporate restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business for value creation to all stakeholders of the company
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Steel Exchange India today informed the stock exchanges that it will hold a board meeting on 24 December to evaluate and explore corporate restructuring.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Steel Exchange India today informed the stock exchanges that it will hold a board meeting on 24 December to evaluate and explore corporate restructuring.
The various options for restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business by way of synergies, strategic value, unlocking investments in the identified organic and inorganic assets of the company for value creation to all stakeholders of the company.
The various options for restructuring will include realigning the business vertical interests for better business by way of synergies, strategic value, unlocking investments in the identified organic and inorganic assets of the company for value creation to all stakeholders of the company.