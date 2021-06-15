Steel and cement companies find themselves at the cusp of a much-awaited capex cycle that usually lasts between six and eight years, with the government focusing on infrastructure spending, including investment on roads, railways, ports, and low-cost housing.

“When there is downturn, we start investing. That is why our capacity expansion at Dolvi is coming at the right time when markets are looking up. Similarly, if you look at the next three-four years, we expect that there will be a mismatch in demand growth versus supply. It is, therefore, the right time to commit further investment, particularly brownfield expansion," said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer (CFO), JSW Steel.

The company has laid out a capex of ₹25,000 crore, of which ₹15,000 crore will be spent to expand capacity by 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Vijayanagar plant, enhancing mining capabilities and efficiencies at a capex of ₹3,450 crore, and setting up 0.12 MTPA colour-coated downstream facility in Jammu and Kashmir for ₹100 crore. In this fiscal, it will spend ₹6,385 crore. Of this, ₹1,700 crore will be spent on maintenance of plants, with the rest being invested in other projects in the plant.

Of the ₹25,000 crore, JSW Steel will spend ₹18,540 crore which, which will be financed through internal accruals of ₹10,500 crore and ₹7,800 crore through debt.

Tata Steel will spend around ₹11,000 crore this fiscal, including ₹7,500 crore in India. “With the return of economic activity, the overall steel demand has been recovering gradually. We ramped up steel production with better market conditions and our steel sales volume increased by 17% quarter-on-quarter to 2.47 million tonnes in the March quarter. The spot hot-rolled coil gross spread improved during the quarter with higher steel prices, translating into the profitability of our steel mills," said Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and CFO, Tata Steel.

“The company has restarted work on the pellet plant and the cold rolling mill complex at Kalinganagar. We are also restarting the other part of the Kalinganagar project, which is the remaining part of the 5-million-ton expansion and we expect it to be commissioned in FY’24," Chatterjee added.

“Demand is very robust and continues to surge as government spending gains momentum. There is also a gradual pick up in urban real estate, with the second wave abating and relaxation in stamp duties in some states. We expect this growth in consumption to continue," said an analyst from a domestic brokerage.

Among cement companies, UltraTech Cement Ltd, will spend ₹4,000-5,000 crore this fiscal. “The Indian economy has shown strong resilience against the pandemic and government support has been unparalleled. Cement consumption has been at its best in FY21 barring the quarter one of last year," said Atul Daga, CFO and whole-time director, UltraTech Cement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.