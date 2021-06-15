Steel firms lead private capex cycle

“When there is downturn, we start investing. That is why our capacity expansion at Dolvi is coming at the right time when markets are looking up. Similarly, if you look at the next three-four years, we expect that there will be a mismatch in demand growth versus supply. It is, therefore, the right time to commit further investment, particularly brownfield expansion," said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer (CFO), JSW Steel.

