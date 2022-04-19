Steel giant JSW Group plans to switch majority of its bonds to green instruments

The group has raised about $1.6 billion via SLBs and green bonds. Last year, flagship JSW Steel Ltd. raised a $500 million SLB that was linked to its ability to trim emissions from three mills in India by about 23% to around 1.95 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of crude steel produced by the end of the decade. The target took into account emissions from the company’s own production — scope 1 — and energy usage — scope 2. JSW will have to pay a one-time coupon step-up of 37.5 basis points if it fails to meet the commitments.