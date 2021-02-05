Subscribe
Steel manufacturer Viraj Profiles to hire 1,200 employees
The company said shortlisted candidates will be enrolled for a three weeklong induction program

Steel manufacturer Viraj Profiles to hire 1,200 employees

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

The selected group of candidates will be offered positions like bay manager, shift-in-charge, supervisor, etc

NEW DELHI : Steel manufactures Viraj Profiles Ltd Friday said that it is looking to hire 1,200 technical manpower in 2021 and has already given offers to 200 of them.

Steel manufactures Viraj Profiles Ltd Friday said that it is looking to hire 1,200 technical manpower in 2021 and has already given offers to 200 of them.

"The company has already made around 200 offers at various industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the country and plans to hire more," said Neeraj Kochhar, chairman and managing director, Viraj Profiles said in a statement.

“The company has already made around 200 offers at various industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the country and plans to hire more," said Neeraj Kochhar, chairman and managing director, Viraj Profiles said in a statement.

The company said shortlisted candidates will be enrolled for a three weeklong induction program, wherein they will be exposed to the entire manufacturing process, and various units under each vertical. The program aims to inculcate skills of business and functional aspects of Viraj and imparts experiential learning and hands-on technical sessions.

The selected group of candidates will be offered positions like bay manager, shift-in-charge, supervisor, etc. The firm that manufactures and exports products like stainless steel wire rods, wires, fasteners, bright bars and flanges, currently has an employee strength of around 9,000.

