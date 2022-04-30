Steel minister inaugurates Jindal Steel’s TMT rebar mill in Angul, Odisha

Various approvals before the start of mining, however, may take some time. Nevertheless, the ramp-up in supplies from these coal blocks is expected to be in line with expansion plans. Analysts at Centrum Stock Broking said that “With the majority of the approvals in place, we expect Utkal B1 mine to be operational by FY23-end and others in FY24." The Odisha group of mines are located about 5-15kms from Angul plant while Gare Palma IV/6 is also just 45kms from Raigarh, as per analysts’ data.

