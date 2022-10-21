Steel price fall lands JSW Steel in surprise 915 crore Q2 loss

Standalone crude steel production increased 21% from a year earlier to 4.95 million tonnes in the September quarter. However, production fell a tad on a sequential basis due to availability and logistics constraints in sourcing iron ore. Saleable steel sales at the standalone level rose 24% sequentially and 32% from a year earlier to 5.01 million tonnes for the quarter, driven by improved domestic retail demand. Exports, which comprised 7% of JSW’s total sales for the quarter, saw shipments decline 38% sequentially due to the imposition of the export duty in May, it said.

