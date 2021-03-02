Steel tycoon Jindal keen to acquire bankrupt Indian shipyard

For Jindal Steel, controlled by Naveen Jindal, Reliance Naval can be a captive client for the company’s shipbuilding plates, said Vidya Rattan Sharma, managing director at the steelmaker, who confirmed Jindal’s interest

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., India’s third-largest producer of the alloy by market value, and two other groups were the latest to express interest in bidding for Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The process to find a buyer for the indebted shipyard, once controlled by former billionaire Anil Ambani, began in May with deadlines being extended four times already. A successful sale of Reliance Naval will help creditors including IDBI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India recoup part of the company’s ₹10,800 crore ($1.5 billion) of debt.

GMS, one of the world's largest buyers of ships for recycling, the Kotak fund and Sudip Bhattacharya, the insolvency resolution professional for Reliance Naval, didn't immediately respond to emails for comment.

“We are looking at it in two ways," Jindal Steel’s Sharma said in an interview. “One is the strategic location as it is port based and the other is that it can be a good outlet to consume our own plates."

Jindal isn’t partnering with any company for the bid, Sharma said.

The port unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world's largest container carrier, and 11 other groups had bid for the asset last year. Maersk's unit though pulled out, the Hindu Businessline reported in October.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.