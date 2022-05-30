Steelmakers  are  in  a  sweet  spot despite headwinds: JSW’s Rao

The auto industry is seeing good demand, particularly in the PV (passenger vehicle) and MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) space, which is being led by infrastructure and mining. Second is solar and appliances. We saw very good growth last year and this year. Besides, the government is spending on infrastructure. The allocated capex of ₹7.50 trillion will be spent during this year. If we look at the drivers, we expect incremental demand of 8 mt. We will sell our products in domestic markets and also export. When export realizations were very attractive, we increased our exports to 25%. Even when export realizations had fallen, we exported 15%. Our exports varied between 15% and 25%, and we have never stopped exports in the last 30 years of JSW. Just because export duty has come, we will not stop exports. We will keep serving our customers because developing customers is not easy.

