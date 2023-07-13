Steep tax to shrink prize pool, dissuade players, feel cos

Steep tax to shrink prize pool, dissuade players, feel cos2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:48 AM IST
An analysis by Mint reveals that while the tax on the entire entry fee may not directly impact the companies’ revenue from platform fees, it will lead to a smaller pool size and, subsequently, fewer players
The online real-money gaming (RMG) industry in India is reeling after the decision by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to impose a 28% tax on the entire entry fee rather than just the platform fee. Industry associations and companies argue that this move will not only restrict cash flow, but also diminish players’ motivation to participate on legitimate sites, driving them towards illegal offshore betting companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×