Steep tax will shrink prize pool, dissuade players, say gaming firms

To illustrate the impact, consider the previous scenario where two players entered a game with `100 each, and the platform charged a 10% fee. After deducting the platform fee, the pool size amounted to `180, and the winner’s net earnings (after tax deducted at source) were `55. However, under the new regime with GST applied at face value, the pool size shrinks to `129.6, resulting in a net winning of just `20.4. In both scenarios, the net platform fee remains `14.4.