Stellantis began talks with French unions Feb. 1 on a two-year plan for 2,600 voluntary job cuts. Union leaders forecast the downsizing will continue at least at the same pace through 2025. When early departures of more senior staff are included the numbers could reach as many as 8,000. In addition, they predict, as many as 2,100 workers could leave to work at joint ventures in northern France: Automotive Cells Company for batteries, and the Emotors and e-Transmissions businesses. The Stellantis spokesman dismissed the union estimates as “false."

