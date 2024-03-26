Stellantis lays off hundreds during mandatory remote work call, reignites discussion among netizens
Stellantis under fire for mandatory remote work layoffs. Automaker called staff for virtual meetings, then fired over 400 in engineering, software, and tech. Critics slam tactic as insensitive, reigniting debate on layoff etiquette.
Italian-American automaker Stellantis has drawn criticism for its unconventional approach to laying off over 400 employees in its engineering, software, and technology divisions across the United States. The manner in which the terminations were carried out has raised eyebrows and reignited discussions around appropriate layoff etiquette.