Stellantis Union Fears for French Interests During Painful Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s overhaul is sparking worries among French workers that operations in that country will lose out in new Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa’s push to get the struggling carmaker back on track.

Filosa, in the job since June, is conducting a deep review of the sprawling company forged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, whose 14 brand include Peugeot and Jeep. The Italian-born Fiat Chrysler veteran has tapped several peers he’s worked with for years in South America for executive jobs in Europe.

The moves have prompted concern French know-how and interests are being pushed to the margins, France’s CFE-CGC labor union said.

The changes “could call into question the balance that had resulted from the PSA-FCA merger, particularly in terms of manufacturing and development of future vehicles,” the union, mostly representing white-collar worker interests, said in a statement. French know-how is “being marginalized” and there are worries “that some French or Europe plants may become a shifting variable.”

Filosa is set to detail his plans early next year with a number of plants in Europe running well below capacity. After several profitable years since a 2021 merger, former CEO Carlos Tavares’ laser-focus on costs while raising vehicle prices took its toll on the company’s Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups that started piling up on dealer lots.

Since Tavares’ December exit, several members of his team with a track record at PSA have left Stellantis.

In Europe, Stellantis has temporarily shut down several sites because of lackluster demand for some models. At the same time, the new CEO plans to invest about $10 billion in the US to refocus on a market that’s pivotal to profits, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The US push alongside the decision to scrap some European investments has been alarming local unions in France and Italy, where Stellantis makes Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles. Car output in Italy slumped 36% in the first nine months of the year, with one Italian union representative flagging the risk of forced plant shutdowns in the country.

Efforts to improve the US business are reaping some early benefits. Estimated deliveries climbed 13% during the third quarter, led mostly by a 35% year-on-year gain in North America shipments. The reintroduction of popular models like the V8-powered Ram 1500 pickup truck helped drive gains, Stellantis said Friday.

The governments of US President Donald Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are in close discussions with Stellantis over future production decisions. Filosa is due to meet Italian unions on Oct. 20 about the group’s plans for the country. Meanwhile, France remains mired in political crisis.

Stellantis’ management reshuffle in Europe this week comes days after the sudden departure of Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann, who had been picked for the role by Tavares. Stellantis shares are up 10% since Filosa took over.

The new CEO has addressed the sense of a power struggle within the company, saying last month he had banned “the nomenclature ex-PSA and ex-FCA” during a Kepler Cheuvreux conference. “We are just Stellantis.”

His first trip after being appointed CEO was to the French factory in Sochaux, which produces the Peugeots 3008 and 5008 SUVs.

--With assistance from William Wilkes.

(Updates with share price and recent CFO departure in 11th paragraph. An earlier version corrected spelling in fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com