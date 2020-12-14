Stellar DoorDash listing sets stage for Zomato IPO

To be sure, the pandemic has accelerated growth in most internet segments and valuations of tech companies are soaring. In fact, Airbnb Inc. saw a listing gain of over 100% last week. Against this backdrop, it’s not surprising that shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns a 20.8% stake in Zomato, hit a new 52-week high on Friday on NSE. The stock is now 33% ahead of the average target price of 17 brokerage firms. News reports suggest Zomato is looking to list in India. While some experts think a listing in the US markets would enable Indian companies to fetch much higher valuations, there are others who feel the Indian markets are capable of absorbing some paper. “Given the current market sentiment, positioning of domestic food delivery companies and depth of Indian markets, a listing in India too would be a viable option for such companies and fetch them attractive valuations as the domestic market can very well absorb paper worth a couple of billion dollars. Perhaps, bigger companies such as Jio Platforms Ltd may fare better by listing in the US market given the depth of the market, wider investor base and better comps available there for that sector," Kapoor said.