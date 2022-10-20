Stellar Value Chain launches warehousing facility in 5 cities

New Delhi: Stellar Value Chain Solutions, a consumer supply chain start-up, has set up operations in five new cities namely Surat, Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, and Patna, the company said in a statement. “The new BTS warehouses will bring the footprint to 14 million sq. ft. of warehousing space," it said.
The warehouses have been set up to meet the rise in demand of the festive season sales in tier 2 cities. This is in line with the company’s vision to create best-in-class warehouse infrastructure of 50 million sq. ft. across India and transportation (50,000 trucks).
“The consumption story in India remains strong. The three sectors of our focus namely E-Commerce, Consumer, and Automotive are showing robust growth. Stellar is continuously building Grade A plus Warehousing and Logistics infrastructure in its pre-defined 21 cities of production and consumption to enable corporates to expand and grow with speed and agility with better service levels and lower costs," said Anshuman Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Stellar Value Chain Solutions already has a strategic presence across 21 centres pan India. These growth centres spread across 21 key cities in India cater to 85% of India’s consumption and production requirement.
According to a report by the consulting firm Redseer, this year’s festive season is expected to bring in sales of $11.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), which is up by 28% from last year. Net demand for warehouse space in 2022 is likely to be higher than in 2021.
