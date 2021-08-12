Stellar Value Chain launches warehousing facility in Tamil Nadu, Punjab

BENGALURU : Supply chain company Stellar Value Chain Solutions has launched 1 million square feet of warehousing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Banur in Punjab. Spread across 500,000 sq. ft each, these facilities will offer fulfilment and distribution solutions to companies in sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, and consumer durables.

Hosur’s proximity to Bengaluru and industrial areas of Tamil Nadu makes it a strategic location, while Banur is close to the manufacturing hub Baddi and consumption centres of Chandigarh, and Punjab and Haryana making it an attractive location for pharma and fast-moving consumer goods companies, the company said.

The logistics parks in Hosur and Banur are part of Stellar Value Chain Solutions' aim to develop 50 million sq. ft of Stellar Value Chain Demand Centres along with Stellar Value Chain Transport Network Centres in 21 cities. The company has identified 21 cities as core production and consumption centres.

The company currently has 11 million sq. ft of operations.

"We are committed to develop a sustainable ecosystem of top-notch warehousing and transportation services for the corporates across India to drive efficiencies and unlock value in their supply chains. With our transformative 3PL solutions, we aim to bring India among the top five positions in the Logistics Performance Index. The launch of the warehousing facilities in Hosur and Banur is part of our objective to leverage emerging opportunities in the warehousing segment in India," said Anshuman Singh, chairman and managing director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

