Stellar Value Chain launches warehousing facility in Tamil Nadu, Punjab

"We are committed to develop a sustainable ecosystem of top-notch warehousing and transportation services for the corporates across India to drive efficiencies and unlock value in their supply chains. With our transformative 3PL solutions, we aim to bring India among the top five positions in the Logistics Performance Index. The launch of the warehousing facilities in Hosur and Banur is part of our objective to leverage emerging opportunities in the warehousing segment in India," said Anshuman Singh, chairman and managing director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.