Stellaris Venture launches its largest ever $300 million fund
Summary
- The new fund will continue backing early-stage tech startups in the seed and series A stages and will invest in 25-30 startups over the next three years. It usually participates as the lead investor in these rounds and supports companies with multiple rounds of subsequent financing.
Bengaluru: Stellaris Venture Partners, which has backed companies such as personal care brand Mamaearth and SaaS startup Whatfix, announced the launch of its largest ever fund with a corpus of $300 million on Thursday.
