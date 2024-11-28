Stellaris Venture launches its largest ever $300 million fund

“Our objective was to raise between $250-300 million even though the demand was significantly higher than that as the fund was heavily oversubscribed. But we decided to put a cap as we don’t want to raise a fund more than this threshold right now," Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris said. He added that the current corpus is the right size to be able to deploy over the next 4 years and reflects the growing opportunity of India’s early-stage ecosystem.