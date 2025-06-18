Stent maker SMT set for ₹2,000 crore IPO; draft filing next month, bankers onboard
This marks the company’s second attempt to list in the public markets. About 4 years ago, SMT filed its draft papers to raise about ₹1,500 crore that included an OFS and a fresh capital issue to fund its future growth plans.
MUMBAI : Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a leading domestic manufacturer of cardiac stents, is set to file its draft papers with market regulator Sebi next month for a planned ₹1,500-2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), two people aware of the development told Mint.