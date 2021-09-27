Sterling Accuris Wellness raises Rs250 cr from Morgan Stanley PE Asia

“The diagnostic services space in India has seen a fundamental change in consumer behaviour in recent years with improving health awareness and rising preference for organised chains. A few strong companies have capitalised on this by adopting new technologies, expanding into new geographies and maximizing customer convenience. We believe that Sterling Accuris is well placed to become a leading player in the diagnostic services industry across India given its management strength, deep network and its focus on B2C diagnostics and new testing technologies. Healthcare is a core focus for Morgan Stanley PE and this will be the third investment in the Indian healthcare space," said Arjun Saigal, managing director and co-head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in India.