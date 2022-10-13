Sterling and Wilson Renewable bags 2,212 cr order from NTPC Renewable Energy

The project scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with a three-year operation & maintenance contract.
New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWRE) on Thursday said that it has bagged an order worth ₹2,212 crore from NTPC REL for its proposed solar PV project.
SWRE has emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder in a competitive bidding against the tender invited by NTPC REL for the 1,255 MWac/1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing.
“We are excited to win this prestigious order from NTPC REL which is our largest domestic order till date. This win demonstrates the trust and leadership of SWRE’s project management capabilities and global expertise. Our understanding of customer needs, and excellent execution track record coupled with world class technology and O&M proficiency is what differentiates us from other EPC players," said Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.