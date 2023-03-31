New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), which is implementing a 1.568 GWp solar PV project in NTPC REL’s Khavda RE Park in Gujarat, has selected Nextracker Technology for supply of solar trackers for the project.

A solar tracker is a device installed in a solar panel which moves as the sun moves across the sky.

“Nextracker has been a great partner for us in India and in the global markets we serve, and we are glad to associate with them for this project. Together, we aim to deliver a landmark project and contribute to India’s renewable energy targets," said Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

“At Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, we always aim to deliver spectacular, high-quality, cost-efficient and timely solar energy solutions, and achieve utmost customer satisfaction," he added.

In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be made with locally manufactured steel from factories in Gujarat. The project is slated to be operational by first half of 2024.

“The Khavda project is a phenomenal venture to be a part of where we can support Make in India with 75% of our system components manufactured in the country and it supports India’s target to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030,“ said Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar.

With 5 gigawatts of annual manufacturing capacity in India, the company is successfully operating 25 projects successfully to support the nation’s decarbonisation goals and contribute to critical programmes like National Solar Energy Mission and global initiatives like One Sun, One World, One Grid.