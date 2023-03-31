Sterling and Wilson RE join hands with Nextracker for supply of solar trackers to NTPC REL1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:58 PM IST
In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be made with locally manufactured steel from factories in Gujarat. The project is slated to be operational by first half of 2024.
New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), which is implementing a 1.568 GWp solar PV project in NTPC REL’s Khavda RE Park in Gujarat, has selected Nextracker Technology for supply of solar trackers for the project.
