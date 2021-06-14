MUMBAI: Solar EPC company, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, has appointed Amit Jain as its global CEO, the company said today.

Jain succeeds Bikesh Ogra, who relinquished the position effective 31 May 2021, but will continue as a director on the board of the company.

Jain has been associated with Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited since January 2019 as country head for the US and Australia and has been instrumental in developing those as key markets for the company.

Khurshed Daruvala, chairman, Sterling and Wilson Solar, said, “Amit's rich experience in the EPC space across geographies coupled with his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy."

Jain will take over the global operations of the company and report to the board of directors. He will be responsible for business development, market growth, and the P&L for SWSL that has its operations across more than 25 countries. He will work out of Dubai.

With over 29 years of experience in various industries such as renewable energy, oil & gas, chemical-process plants, power transmission, and telecom infrastructure, Jain's expertise lies in developing new markets as well as the management and execution of mega projects in challenging environments.

An engineer from Delhi University, Jain holds an MBA degree in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

