Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66 MWp solar energy project in Jordan

MUMBAI: Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, has commissioned the 66 MWp (megawatts-peak) Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.

The project, located on an area of 1.3 sq. kms in Ma’an Governorate, 200 km south of Amman, was executed with more than 850,000 safe man hours during the pandemic, by following all the necessary safety protocols and guidelines set by the local authorities, the company said in a statement.

The Al Husainiyah project will save around 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group said, “Due to the outspread of covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns in India and other countries, there were delays in manufacturing, FAT of material and construction work at the site. However, we arranged priority deliveries for material from OEMs, enabled remote monitoring, hired a local team, and provided necessary training to them, to deliver the project as per the agreed timelines."

This is the company's third project in the country. "These projects are critical for Jordan’s economic growth by reducing its reliance on costly hydrocarbon imports for power generation", added Jain.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 11.4 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

The company also manages a portfolio of 8.8 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services. Having executed multiple projects in MENA with a portfolio of around 2.2 GWp.

