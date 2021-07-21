Mumbai: Sterling Gtake E-mobility Ltd (SGEM) has secured an order worth ₹600 million for motor control units (MCUs) from a leading electric two-wheeler OEM, the NCR-based has said.

Anil Aggarwal, managing director, Sterling Tools Ltd, said, “We are delighted that our investment and efforts over the last 3 years have begun paying dividends. We had the courage to invest in the EV segment at an early stage, and therefore, we are ideally positioned today to take advantage of the increasing customer interest in EVs."

Aggarwal further added that by the end of the current fiscal year, he expects EV components to contribute more than 10% of Sterling’s revenues.

Rising EV adoption has created an immediate requirement to embrace the next-generation needs of the auto industry, with green technologies and e-mobility ecosystems promising to infuse sustainability and performance in the vehicles of tomorrow.

SGEM has been focusing on identifying partners and driving technology transfer and localization to provide customers with application support and technology adapted to Indian requirements.

Its product portfolio covers the entire spectrum of applications from 1 KW to 200 KW and 48V to 700V. With the contracted business commencing from next month, SGEM aims to emerge as the largest domestic supplier of MCUs by the end of 2021.

The company is in the advanced stages of discussions with more than 20 automobiles (EV) OEMs for their MCU requirements for different vehicle segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and expects exponential growth in the demand for this product in the future.

