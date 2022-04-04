NEW DELHI: Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, a leisure hospitality brand has announced the appointment of Vikram Lalvani as its new managing director and CEO starting April.

After seven years of overseeing various strategic responsibilities at Sterling, which included customer engagement, hotel sales and resort operations etc., Lalvani will be taking on the role of managing director of Sterling Holiday Resorts. The post was effectively held by Ramesh Ramanathan since 2011, who will now continue to guide the company as its chairman.

As CMD for Sterling, Ramanathan was instrumental in the company’s turn-around and making it profitable and establishing the brand in the leisure holiday space. He has also transformed the company from being a major player only in the time-share segment to a strong leisure hospitality player across all customer segments, the company said.

Over the past decade, the company has expanded its footprint from 10 resorts to over 38 resorts with over 2,500 rooms, spread across hills, beaches, jungles, rivers, heritage, pilgrimage and drive-to locations across India.

Ramanathan, said, “I am extremely pleased with the appointment of Lalvani as managing director & CEO, to lead the company towards newer avenues. I look forward to working with him. On behalf of the board and the team, we are confident that Vikram’s vast experience in the hospitality industry will be a huge advantage for us."

Lalvani added, “We will continue on the growth path set for us and drive to double our inventory and footprint to over 5,000+ rooms by 2025. With focus on digitisation, we will bring innovation in services for our guests and create a unique place for us in the leisure space."

The company has 38 resorts in operation. Lalvani has 25 years of leadership experience in hospitality, leisure and ITeS industries with a proven expertise in revenue maximization and technology solutions. In the past, Lalvani has held crucial positions in companies such as The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. and Sutherland Global Services.

