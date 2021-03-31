Mumbai: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 4.99% equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares or 4.99% of the total paid-up equity in solar solutions company at an average price ₹250.6 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake sold was worth over ₹200.50 crore. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 15.76% stake in the company as of December 2020.

In December, Khurshed had sold 2.63 million or 1.64% stake in the company worth over ₹60 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Solar reported over 55% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹22.45 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of ₹50.27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 13.89% to ₹1,347.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over ₹1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 0.69% against a rise of 3.68% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

At close, Sterling and Wilson Solar gained 2.12% to ₹257.60 on Wednesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.25% to close at 49,509.15 points.

