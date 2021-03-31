OPEN APP
Sterling & Wilson Solar promoter Daduvala offloads 5% stake worth 200 crore

Mumbai: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 4.99% equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares or 4.99% of the total paid-up equity in solar solutions company at an average price 250.6 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake sold was worth over 200.50 crore. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 15.76% stake in the company as of December 2020.

In December, Khurshed had sold 2.63 million or 1.64% stake in the company worth over 60 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Solar reported over 55% fall in consolidated net profit at 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of 50.27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 13.89% to 1,347.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over 1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 0.69% against a rise of 3.68% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

At close, Sterling and Wilson Solar gained 2.12% to 257.60 on Wednesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.25% to close at 49,509.15 points.

