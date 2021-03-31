Sterling & Wilson Solar promoter Daduvala offloads 5% stake worth 200 crore

Sterling and Wilson Solar reported over 55% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹22.45 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of ₹50.27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 13.89% to ₹1,347.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over ₹1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.