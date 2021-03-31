Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sterling & Wilson Solar promoter Daduvala offloads 5% stake worth 200 crore

Sterling & Wilson Solar promoter Daduvala offloads 5% stake worth 200 crore

From the beginning of the calendar year, Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 0.69% against a rise of 3.68% in the benchmark index, Sensex
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares or 4.99% of the total paid-up equity in solar solutions company at an average price 250.6 per share, according to the data

Mumbai: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 4.99% equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction.

Mumbai: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 4.99% equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares or 4.99% of the total paid-up equity in solar solutions company at an average price 250.6 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares or 4.99% of the total paid-up equity in solar solutions company at an average price 250.6 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The stake sold was worth over 200.50 crore. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 15.76% stake in the company as of December 2020.

In December, Khurshed had sold 2.63 million or 1.64% stake in the company worth over 60 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Solar reported over 55% fall in consolidated net profit at 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of 50.27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 13.89% to 1,347.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over 1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 0.69% against a rise of 3.68% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

At close, Sterling and Wilson Solar gained 2.12% to 257.60 on Wednesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.25% to close at 49,509.15 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.