Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant has restarted the production of medical oxygen at its unit in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The Sterlite Copper plant was closed for days after it faced a technical snag, leading to a halt in operation.

"We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and have now restarted production," Vedanta Ltd said in an update.

The mining company had roped in experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to rectify the glitch. Last week, the ISRO team had arrived and suggested some measures to fix the snag.

Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin district began producing medical oxygen, on 13 May to meet the demand for the life- saving gas.

The Sterlite copper smelter plant was accorded approval by the then AIADMK government on April 26 at an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a period of four months at the facility in Tuticorin.

The plant was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns, were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district.

