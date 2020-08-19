Sterlite Copper’s closure will deter violators: Experts

There is always a lag between the societal uprise against a business operating in a certain community and the regulatory framework catching up, Jayaram said. “If there is damage to the local environment, the local community takes this up first, followed by activists. Then politicians get interested, after which it becomes part of regulation. This is the history of any law on sustainability—for instance, the rules on managing hazardous waste. So it’s high time that companies take note of this pressure before regulation hits them hard. They have to understand that they have to earn the trust of the communities in which they operate" Jayaram said.