Sterlite Power acquires transmission project from PFC Consulting

NEW DELHI: Sterlite Power on Tuesday said it has acquired Kishtwar Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV,) from PFC Consulting Ltd. (PFCCL).
The project was awarded to Sterlite Power through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in March, a company statement said.
Through the Kishtwar Transmission Ltd. SPV, the company will build, own, operate and maintain a critical transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir for a period of 35 years. The project will comprise a 400/132kV GIS substation at Kishtwar and 400 kV Kishenpur-Dulhasti LILO (Line in Line out) transmission line.
The transmission system will be used to evacuate of 1000MW of power from Pakaldul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar substation, the statement said.
“We, at Sterlite Power, are committed to empowering humanity by ensuring power connectivity through our power transmission projects. With Kishtwar transmission project, we aim to further strengthen the power infrastructure and usher economic development in the J&K region," Manish Agarwal, director & CEO - India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, said.
This will be Sterlite Power’s 17th power transmission project in India under tariff-based competitive bidding mode, it added.
Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 30 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold.
The company has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV) cables and optical ground wires (OPGW). The company provides bespoke solutions for the upgrade, uprate, and fiberization of existing transmission infrastructure projects. Advancing the carriage toward a green energy-efficient future, Sterlite Power has an increasing focus on integrating renewable energy into the grid.
Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.
