Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Sterlite Power has received the letter of intent from PFC Consulting to build the project on build, own, operate, transfer basis, for a period of 35 years.
New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Friday said it has been awarded the transmission project for evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Rajasthan. The company has received the letter of intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation, to build the project on build, own, operate, transfer basis, for a period of 35 years.
