New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Friday said it has been awarded the transmission project for evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Rajasthan. The company has received the letter of intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation, to build the project on build, own, operate, transfer basis, for a period of 35 years.

The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding process, a company statement said.

Sterlite Power has been awarded the transmission project for the evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW) and Ramgarh (2.9 GW) areas in Rajasthan.

The entire transmission system forms a critical part of the roadmap released by Ministry of Power in 2022 for integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity to the national grid by 2030.

The project will involve construction of a 350km, 765kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan.

“We are very happy to win another Green Energy Corridor transmission project which is vital to India’s energy transition playbook. This is our eighteenth transmission project in the country, and with our strong capabilities and experience, we are well poised to deliver another world class asset to the nation," Pratik Agarwal, managing director, Sterlite Power said.

This is the second green energy project for the company and its first in the state of Rajasthan. Recently, Sterlite Power commissioned its first green energy project, i.e., Lakadia -Vadodara power transmission project in Gujarat.

Since its commissioning, the 300 Km long project, is playing a vital role in supplying 5,000MW of reliable and green power from renewable energy-rich state of Gujarat to the Indian national grid. It is also one of the largest transmission corridors built in India till date.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.