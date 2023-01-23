Sterlite Power bags orders worth 3800 cr across its solutions business

New Delhi: Power transmission developer Sterlite Power said on Monday that it secured orders worth around ₹3,800 crore across its solutions business in domestic and international markets during the first three quarters FY23, a growth of 90% year-on-year.

“The new order wins are for uprate of existing power transmission lines for 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV of Power Grid Corp. of India and state utilities like Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. , and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd.," the company said in a statement.

For Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd., the company will supply and install OPGW for fiberisation of the state’s existing transmission network for 66 kV, 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV.

In products business, the company has bagged orders for conductors and OPGW from large customers in India, Americas, SAARC, and MEA region. Orders include supplies for major green energy transmission projects in India and abroad.

The company has also acquired strategic orders for the supply of extra high voltage (EHV) cables to state utilities like Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

The company has also been marking its presence in Turnkey EHV cable projects including substation at various state utilities.

“We are delighted with the multiple order wins for our transmission uprate projects, high-performance conductors and EHV products that are positively impacting communities and businesses by enabling access to reliable, and high-quality electricity, worldwide,“ said Manish Agarwal, director & CEO India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power.

“With power utilities facing increased pressure due to a rapidly growing population, increased demand and ageing infrastructure, there is an urgent need for uprates and upgrades. Our bespoke solutions are helping address the challenges of time, space, and capital by establishing capacity augmentation in an economic manner, within shortest possible time and with minimum disruption," he said.

As part of the solutions business, Sterlite Power manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of products, covering high performance conductors, OPGW and EHV insulated power cables, to international as well as domestic customers, including central and state electricity transmission companies, power transmission infra developers and transmission engineering, procurement, and construction contractors.

Under its infrastructure business unit, the company has six transmission projects under development including the recently won inter-state transmission system projects in J&K as well as northeast India which will play a pivotal role in connecting clean and green power to the national grid.

The company is also building its largest green energy transmission corridor in Gujarat, aimed at meeting India’s renewable energy target of installing 500 GW. This transmission corridor will connect the wind energy zones of Bhuj to the load centers in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

It is also constructing projects such as Mumbai Urja Marg Limited, Goa Tamnar Transmission Project, and Udupi Kasargode Transmission Limited.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a portfolio of 30 projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

The company has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra high voltage (EHV) cables and optical ground wires (OPGW).