Sterlite Power bags orders worth 3800 cr across its solutions business

Sterlite Power bags orders worth ₹3800 cr across its solutions business1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:32 PM IST
As part of the solutions business, Sterlite Power manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of products, covering high performance conductors, OPGW and EHV insulated power cables, to international as well as domestic customers
New Delhi: Power transmission developer Sterlite Power said on Monday that it secured orders worth around ₹3,800 crore across its solutions business in domestic and international markets during the first three quarters FY23, a growth of 90% year-on-year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×