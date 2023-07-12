Sterlite Power got orders worth 1,400 crore in Q4 FY23

The set of orders, won across domestic and international markets, strengthened the company’s solutions business unit’s order book to ₹5,200 crore during FY23, it added.
The company said it bagged a major order from PowerGrid Corp to upgrade/uprate its 400 kV Jharsuguda/Sundargarh - Rourkela line, to deploy its reconductoring solution.
In addition, Sterlite Power will build a 220kV double circuit transmission lines for Serentica Renewables.
In product manufacturing, the company bagged orders for conductors and optical ground wires from eminent customers in the SAARC region.
Orders include the PowerGrid Corp of Bangladesh’s river crossing project from Transrail as well as repeat orders from the USA and “LATAM region".
The company will also supply for Tata Power’s NRSS XXXVI project, and L&T’s 400KV Wayanad-Kasargode transmission line.
Orders were also received from L&T for its 765 kV Navasari – Padghe transmission corridor as well as from MTCIL (Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Ltd) for its 132kV, 220kV and 400kV transmission lines.
The business will also execute critical orders for cabling work in India and overseas including supply of cables for Chennai Metro Phase II, Indore, and Bhopal Metro projects.
“With the demand of electricity growing exponentially, we foresee exciting times for the T&D industry, with an increasing scope to innovate and transform our solutions delivery. The continuous strengthening of the orderbook, across our Specialized EPC and Product manufacturing business is a testament of our commanding position in the market and reaffirms our confidence in the growth of the India and global transmission business," said Manish Agarwal, director & CEO India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power.
Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a portfolio of 31 projects covering approximately 15,000 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.
The company has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra high voltage (EHV) cables and optical ground wires.