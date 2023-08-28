New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Monday said that it has secured the order for Rajasthan Phase-III (20GW), Part F Transmission project. This marks Sterlite Power's second venture into green energy transmission projects in Rajasthan.

The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

"Sterlite Power received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rural Electricity Corp., to build the project on BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the phase III, part F project encompasses three pivotal components, set to redefine Rajasthan's green energy landscape. Firstly, a robust 350 km 765kV transmission corridor will link the renewable energy zone of Fatehgarh III to the Beawar substation. Secondly, the project includes the construction of a cutting-edge 3000 MVA 765/400kV Substation at Beawar. Lastly, it involves the establishment of two Longitudinally In-Line-Out (LILO) lines, spanning approximately 120 km.

The project will also incorporate the implementation of a static synchronous compensators (STATCOM) system at the Fatehgarh III substation, a groundbreaking feat that will make Sterlite Power the first private transmission infrastructure developer in India to deploy such technology.

“We are very happy to win our second green energy corridor project in Rajasthan. The development of these critical renewable infrastructure assets is indeed a significant step toward advancing India's renewable energy goals. We are ready to deliver world class assets and help the country march towards a greener future," said Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power.

In March 2023, Sterlite Power won part G, phase III of the project, titled Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Ltd. Together with part F, it will entail construction of a 700 km transmission corridor that will enable evacuation of a significant portion of 20 GW of green power from renewable-rich energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW), and Ramgarh (2.9 GW). This corridor, once completed, will be amongst the largest green energy corridors to be built in the country.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a robust portfolio of 32 completed, sold and under construction projects covering approximately 15,350 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.