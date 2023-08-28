Sterlite Power clinches second Rajasthan green energy transmission project1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
The project will incorporate the implementation of a static synchronous compensators system at the Fatehgarh III substation
New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Monday said that it has secured the order for Rajasthan Phase-III (20GW), Part F Transmission project. This marks Sterlite Power's second venture into green energy transmission projects in Rajasthan.
