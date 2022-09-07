Sterlite Power commissions 400kV transmission line in Gujarat

The high voltage transmission line will help in evacuation of around 1,000 MW of renewable power from the pooling station at Bhuj in northern Gujarat to the national grid.
Sterlite Power’s Mumbai Urja Marg Transmission Limited (MUML) has commissioned 400kV Banaskantha, Kansari and Vadavi transmission line in Gujarat, four months ahead of schedule.
The high voltage transmission line will help in the evacuation of around 1,000 MW of renewable power from the pooling station at Bhuj in northern Gujarat to the national grid. It will significantly augment the available power transmission capacity of the state, taking it from 9300 MW to 11200 MW, Sterlite Power said in a statement.
Part of the larger Western Region Strengthening Scheme-XIX (WRSS-XIX) and North-Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-IX (NERSS-IX), this critical transmission line will also decongest the regional network by reducing the burden on existing transmission lines comprising 400kV D/C Banaskantha-Veloda, 400kV S/C Bhinmal-Zerda (Kansari) and 400kV S/C Kankroli-Zerda (Kansari).
“We are happy to demonstrate our project execution capabilities by ensuring timely execution of this critical transmission line for the state of Gujarat. The transmission corridors are critical infrastructure for the nation given their importance in connecting the power surplus centres with the power deficit corners. Not only this, but success of transmission projects is also imperative to India’s RE vision as it is a critical enabler of RE integration into the grid," said Manish Agarwal, director & CEO, India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power.
Sterlite Power acquired the MUML SPV in June 2020 to execute this large interstate transmission system project. The entire debt funding of ₹2,070 crore for the project is provided by Power Finance Corporation.