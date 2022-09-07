Sterlite Power commissions 400kV transmission line in Gujarat

“We are happy to demonstrate our project execution capabilities by ensuring timely execution of this critical transmission line for the state of Gujarat. The transmission corridors are critical infrastructure for the nation given their importance in connecting the power surplus centres with the power deficit corners. Not only this, but success of transmission projects is also imperative to India’s RE vision as it is a critical enabler of RE integration into the grid," said Manish Agarwal, director & CEO, India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power.