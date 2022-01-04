Sterlite Power commissions 1,662 crore Khargone transmission link

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The electricity from Khargone power plant will be distributed across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
New Delhi: Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd has commissioned the ₹1,662 crore Khargone Transmission Limited (KTL) in Madhya Pradesh, which will transfer 1.32 gigawatt (GW) from Khargone power plant to 765 kV Khandwa substation.
This electricity will be further distributed across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
“In April 2020, the Company had already commissioned 5 out of 6 elements in the project which includes, 765kV substation at Khandwa, 400kV D/C Khandwa–Khargone transmission line, 765kV DC Khandwa-Indore transmission line, 400kV LILO and Dhule bay extension. The company had won KTL through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB)," Sterlite Power said in a statement.
Sterlite is also the sponsor of the BSE and NSE listed IndiGrid, India’s first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). State-run REC Limited’s subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) recently handed over the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for construction of transmission project for supplying electricity from 1 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects in Osmanabad to IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited.
This comes in the backdrop of ministries of power and new and renewable energy approving 23 Inter State Transmission System Projects (ISTS) with an estimated cost of Rs15,893 crore.
