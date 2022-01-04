Sterlite Power commissions 1,662 crore Khargone transmission link

Sterlite is also the sponsor of the BSE and NSE listed IndiGrid, India’s first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). State-run REC Limited’s subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) recently handed over the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for construction of transmission project for supplying electricity from 1 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects in Osmanabad to IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited.