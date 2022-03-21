Sterlite Power concludes refinancing of Khargone project for 1200 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited ( ₹525 crore), NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited ( ₹450 crore) and Aditya Birla Finance Limited ( ₹225 crore), will enable the company to prepay the existing project loan
Power transmission developer and solutions provider Sterlite Power on Monday announced the successful refinancing of its project loan for the recently commissioned Khargone Transmission Project.
The fresh financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited ( ₹525 crore), NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited ( ₹450 crore) and Aditya Birla Finance Limited ( ₹225 crore), will enable the company to prepay the existing project loan of approximately ₹1100 crore.
With this transaction, Sterlite Power has reduced its annual interest cost by almost 400 basis points improving the risk profile of the project post achievement of CoD (Date of Commercial Operation). The refinancing of this inter-state transmission project also highlights the keen interest of financial institutions in funding power transmission projects with stable long-term cash flows.
Pratik Agarwal, managing director, Sterlite Power, said, “This transaction aligns well with our strategy and will provide greater financial headroom to the business in the coming years. It is a testimony of the continued trust reposed on us by the banking and investor community for our ability to deliver challenging projects on time, while delivering strong returns."
Khargone Transmission Project achieved successful commissioning in December 2021. The project evacuates 1,320 MW of power generated by the Khargone Power Plant to 765 kV Khandwa substation to further distribute it downstream across the western and central region in India.
Tushar Shah, CEO Infrastructure Finance, Aditya Birla Finance Limited, said “ABFL is pleased to have bilaterally partnered with Sterlite Power for part funding the overall refinance for Khargone Transmission Limited. This underscores ABFL’s commitment over last many years of providing customized financing solutions to Infrastructure sector clients."
