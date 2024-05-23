New Delhi: Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (SPTL), has received the approval of its shareholders and creditors for the demerger of its transmission business from the company.
In November last year, the company had announced the demerger of its transmission business into a separate entity. Post the demerger, SPTL would only retain its manufacturing business.
“The vote on the demerger proposal received 100% approval from secured creditors, 99.26% approval from unsecured creditors, 99.99% from equity shareholders present and voting, and 100% by the non-fund-based lenders," said a company statement.
“The proposed demerger will empower both its businesses—the demerged transmission infrastructure (to be housed under Sterlite Grid 5 Limited) and global products & specialized EPC services (that will continue to remain under SPTL)—to pursue independent growth strategies with greater agility and focus," it added.
According to the company, the new structure will allow each entity to attract capital pool tailored to its requirements. The infrastructure business can target long-term, patient investors seeking predictable cash flow, while SPTL, focusing on the Global Products & Services (GPS) business, can attract capital-seeking higher returns typically suited for pre-IPO or capital market investors, it said.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, SPTL, said, “This support from our stakeholders validates the strategic rationale behind the demerger. It is a significant milestone in our journey to create two future-ready businesses with distinct growth trajectories."
The proposed new company—Sterlite Grid 5—is well-positioned to capitalize on substantial growth in the transmission infrastructure business, according to the statement.
The Vedanta group company's manufacturing arm, Global Products & Services, produces power transmission components, including conductors, power cables, and overhead wire cables.
In an interview with Mint in March Agarwal had said post the demerger, SPTL may explore a public listing as part of its fundraising plans.
The company statement said the demerger will be implemented through a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) scheme. Upon completion of the demerger process, all SPTL shareholders will hold identical shareholdings in both companies.
The company has a portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under-construction power transmission projects covering approximately 16,529 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil. In India, Sterlite Power has about $2 billion worth of projects under management.
