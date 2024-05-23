New Delhi: Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (SPTL), has received the approval of its shareholders and creditors for the demerger of its transmission business from the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November last year, the company had announced the demerger of its transmission business into a separate entity. Post the demerger, SPTL would only retain its manufacturing business.

"The vote on the demerger proposal received 100% approval from secured creditors, 99.26% approval from unsecured creditors, 99.99% from equity shareholders present and voting, and 100% by the non-fund-based lenders," said a company statement.

Empowering move “The proposed demerger will empower both its businesses—the demerged transmission infrastructure (to be housed under Sterlite Grid 5 Limited) and global products & specialized EPC services (that will continue to remain under SPTL)—to pursue independent growth strategies with greater agility and focus," it added.

Also read | Sterlite Power Transmission may consider listing post demerger: MD According to the company, the new structure will allow each entity to attract capital pool tailored to its requirements. The infrastructure business can target long-term, patient investors seeking predictable cash flow, while SPTL, focusing on the Global Products & Services (GPS) business, can attract capital-seeking higher returns typically suited for pre-IPO or capital market investors, it said.

Validating rationale Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, SPTL, said, "This support from our stakeholders validates the strategic rationale behind the demerger. It is a significant milestone in our journey to create two future-ready businesses with distinct growth trajectories."

The proposed new company—Sterlite Grid 5—is well-positioned to capitalize on substantial growth in the transmission infrastructure business, according to the statement.

Also read | Sterlite Power, Singapore's GIC join hands for power transmission platform The Vedanta group company's manufacturing arm, Global Products & Services, produces power transmission components, including conductors, power cables, and overhead wire cables.

In an interview with Mint in March Agarwal had said post the demerger, SPTL may explore a public listing as part of its fundraising plans.

The company statement said the demerger will be implemented through a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) scheme. Upon completion of the demerger process, all SPTL shareholders will hold identical shareholdings in both companies.

The company has a portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under-construction power transmission projects covering approximately 16,529 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil. In India, Sterlite Power has about $2 billion worth of projects under management.

Also read | Sterlite Power clinches second Rajasthan green energy transmission project

