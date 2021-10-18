Sterlite Power wins Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon ISTS power transmission project bid

OPEN APP
 Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 12:52 PM IST

MUMBAI : Sterlite Power, a private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, has been awarded the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon inter-state power transmission project worth 324 crore through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) by virtue of emerging as the L1 bidder.

The project elements consist of a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra and laying of ~130 km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya across the river Brahmaputra. The project will also have 20 km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.

Sterlite Power has completed the NER-II project, an inter-state transmission scheme spanning across the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. It will also leverage its prior experience in implementing river-crossing solutions across the Ganges to address the challenge of long span river crossing across the Brahmaputra River.

With this project win, Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 26 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold. The company is focused on integrating renewable energy sources to transmission grids.

