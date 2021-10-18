Sterlite Power wins Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon ISTS power transmission project bid

The project elements consist of a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra and laying of ~130 km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya across the river Brahmaputra. The project will also have 20 km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.