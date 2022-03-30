Sterlite Power wins second power transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir

The transmission system will be used for evacuation of 1000 MW of power from Pakaldul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar substation. The project has a huge scope for future augmentation with voltage addition at 765Kv and 220Kv level along with ICTs and associated bays to connect to the national grid. Further, establishment of common pooling station at Kishtwar by LILO of one circuit of Kishenpur – Dulhasti 400Kv D/c (Quad) line will also provide connectivity to upcoming HEP projects at Kiru (624MW) and Kwar (540 MW) in the region.