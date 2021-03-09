Telecom equipment manufacturer Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has appointed JS Deepak, former secretary, department of telecommunications (DoT), to its board of advisors, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deepak, who is also India’s former ambassador and permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva for three years, will closely work with STL’s management and the board of directors to advise the company on its strategic roadmap. He is an IAS officer from the 1982 batch.

“Deepak will counsel STL in key policy-related areas that can help India drive digital infrastructure investments and further the broadband goals outlined in National Digital Communications Policy, 2018," the company said.

He served as the secretary for electronics & information technology. Deepak oversaw the first ever harmonisation, sharing and trading of spectrum in the country in 2016-17.

As joint secretary, telecom from 2008-10, Deepak led the design and conduct of spectrum auctions for 3G and 4G wireless services. He has also been an additional secretary in the commerce ministry.

“STL, with its strong capability to build future-ready networks and digital ecosystems, is set to define the digital journey of billions in India and across the globe. It is very exciting to work with such a forward-looking company centered on innovation and help it create and implement growth strategies," said Deepak.

He completed his masters in business administration (MBA) from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and pursued an advanced course in health communication from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, US.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via